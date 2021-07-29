Check out the sad and scary interviews with Qanoners at the "God and Country Patriot Roundup"

The "All Gas and No Brakes" guy (now calling his YouTube channel Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan) went to the "God and Country Patriot Roundup" in Dallas, Texas.

He interviewed featured guests Michael Flynn, US Representative and former Colonel Allen West, and former foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos.

None of these guests wanted to talk about Qanon, and Flynn even claimed to not know what Qanon is.

But plenty of the attendees who paid $3,000 to be in the presence of Flynn, Sydney Powell, and other deplorable heroes were more than happy to tell Callaghan how Trump is saving the world from Jewish Satanists.