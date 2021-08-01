Implosion of tower dorms at Vanderbilt University

The towers Carmichael were demolished this weekend on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. The east (1966) and west (1970) towers were the tallest buildings at the university at 14 floors and could house as many as 1,200 undergraduate students. Chancellor Oliver C. Carmichael served at Vanderbilt from 1937 to 1946 and is whom the towers are named after.

Watch both angles of smushing for the odd sense of gratification we all feel. It's also satisfying to see the good and bad spirits of a dorm get released to the ages and make room for sweet new revelry and debauchery…oh, and academia.