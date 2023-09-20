Violent man goes bananas over fruit stand (video)

David Johnson, a 48-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested for destroying a Honduran immigrant's roadside fruit stand. The fruit vendor said Johnson drove to the fruit stand, parked his car, got out, and began tossing the fruit across the sidewalk. He then overturned the tables and canopy.

He caused more than $3,000 worth of damage and was arrested shortly afterward.

Johnson was charged with felony vandalism.