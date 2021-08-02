Plunging a clogged toilet is hard work, but it's a lot easier when you have a horizontal grip. The Liquid-Plumr plunger has a grip that allows you to push down with a lot more force than a simple pole handle.
A better toilet plunger
Large non-skid cutting mats
This four-pack of colorful, Bellemain 15" x 11" cutting mats was a great purchase. The bottom is textured so the mat doesn't slip when you use it. I've run them through the bottom rack of the dishwasher several times with no noticeable effect. READ THE REST
This seed starting kit is perfect for kitchen window herb growers
This set of three plastic trays comes with 30 soil pods for foolproof germinating of vegetable seeds. I used it to start bean, basil, tomato, and catnip plants in my kitchen windowsill. Transplanting is easy — just place the pod with the sprout into your garden soil or planting container. READ THE REST
Powerful tiny Bluetooth amp
"Class-T amplifiers" have been around for over 20 years. They are tiny, cheap, and look like toys. But they sound amazing. I bought a Bluetooth model (Nobsound G3 5.0 Amplifier) and hooked it up to a pair of old speakers. The sound is very clean with zero buzz or distortion. Anyone in my family can… READ THE REST
