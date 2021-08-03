'Behind the Attraction' on Disney+ is fantastic

My daughter and I have been watching Disney+ fantastic histories of Disney's most famous rides and features.

The show is wonderful.

Episodes on the Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, Space Mountain, Trains, Castles, and more add up to a wonderful history lesson that is wonderful for a new enthusiast, my kid, or someone who has read many books on Disney history.

I especially enjoyed seeing the schematic of how Star Wars: Smuggler's Run makes each entryway feel unique to the boarding group — they load us in like a revolver.