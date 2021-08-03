Florida Republican says vaccination is "the mark of the beast"

Peter Feaman is a top Republican official in Florida and has a blog where he describes vaccination as "the mark of the beast" and compares the effort to vaccinate people against Covid to Nazi brownshirts.

In May, Feaman called Covid-19 vaccines a "mark of the beast" — a reference to a symbol from the biblical Book of Revelations showing allegiance to Satan — and called Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "diabolical" for encouraging vaccines. "Diabolical Michigan Governor Whiter wants her citizens to get the Mark of the Beast to participate in society," Feaman wrote.

"Now the Michigan Democrat has announced that she is going to prolong the state's suffering until residents submit to getting 'the jab' and if enough of them comply with her demands, then she and Joe Biden might permit them to celebrate Fourth of July," he added, seemingly referencing the Biden administration's goal to have 70% of the US adult population with at least one dose of the vaccine by that holiday. (The goal was not met.) He later added, "Hey Whitmer, we will not bow to your false god."