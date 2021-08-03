This potholder from OXO is a padded fabric envelope with a knobby silicone sheet on one side, Nothing can slip from its grip. I even use it to open stubborn jar lids.
OXO Good Grips silicone potholder
A better toilet plunger
Plunging a clogged toilet is hard work, but it's a lot easier when you have a horizontal grip. The Liquid-Plumr plunger has a grip that allows you to push down with a lot more force than a simple pole handle. READ THE REST
Large non-skid cutting mats
This four-pack of colorful, Bellemain 15" x 11" cutting mats was a great purchase. The bottom is textured so the mat doesn't slip when you use it. I've run them through the bottom rack of the dishwasher several times with no noticeable effect. READ THE REST
This seed starting kit is perfect for kitchen window herb growers
This set of three plastic trays comes with 30 soil pods for foolproof germinating of vegetable seeds. I used it to start bean, basil, tomato, and catnip plants in my kitchen windowsill. Transplanting is easy — just place the pod with the sprout into your garden soil or planting container. READ THE REST
Turn any room into a relaxing oasis with this $13 smart LED light strip
Staying home for birthdays, date nights, or just a regular Thursday used to be boring, but by tweaking your surroundings, just a little bit, you'd be surprised at how different your space can feel, even if it's just your good old living room. If you want to create an ambiance that you'll always remember, these… READ THE REST
This highly-rated power strip is a must-have for your home office
Whether you work from home, are a gamer, or simply own a smart gadget or two, finding enough outlets to plug everything into feels a lot like hunting for the world's hottest toy at Christmas time. In other words, it's a little chaotic, to say the least. And while traditional power strips are an obvious… READ THE REST
Get the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for just $120
iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, oh my! Okay, that may not be what Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, but if she lived in today's world, she very well may. While all these Apple gadgets have become a part of our daily lives, necessary for many of our routines and tasks, caring for them and… READ THE REST