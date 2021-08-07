Presumably sparked by the person welding the vehicle's undercarriage, the roaring blaze inside it is spotted only when an eighth worker enters the garage. But it's not because of any failure on their part: the welder is under the vehicle, and everyone else is engrossed in work and knows not to look at an arc welder without shades. And when the fire is seen, it is quickly extinguished. Nomex underwear for everyone!
Fire in car burns for a minute without any of the seven nearby mechanics noticing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- footage
- mistakes
Trump cronies who filed lawsuits falsely claiming election fraud must pay their targets' legal fees
The Associated Press reports that a federal magistrate has ordered lawyers who posed "baseless conspiracy theories" about the 2020 election to pay their targets' legal fees. "The lawsuit put into or repeated into the public record highly inflammatory and damaging allegations that could have put individuals' safety in danger," Nureiter wrote, noting the Jan. 6… READ THE REST
Reporter fired after being caught smearing mud on self to suggest she helped in flood recovery
A television news reporter in Germany slathered herself in mud and gave viewers the impression she helped in recovery efforts in areas hit by flooding last week. But a bystander quietly recorded her mudding up before the segment, and now she's been fired. The RTL report had said, according to the German newspaper Bild: "RTL… READ THE REST
How to spot fake IDs
Trevor Klee on an unusual but useful specialism: spotting fake ID cards. The usual tricks of checking the stock and beeping the code won't work! You have to know the difference between laser and machine cutting, and that's just for starters. Laminate reflectivity, letter tactility, hologram resolution… Fake IDs are better than ever before, driven… READ THE REST
This platform helps companies tackle the new remote worker HR landscape
While it's hard to ever say a global pandemic has a silver lining, the upside of 2020 for millions of trapped-at-home employees was discovering the real benefits of working remotely. According to research from Owl Labs, about 16 percent of companies worldwide are staffed entirely by remote workers, with another 56 percent striking a balance between… READ THE REST
Lock in a year of unlimited talk and texting from Boost Mobile for under $100
A look at your credit card and bank statements each month is enough to induce a headache every time. We all know we pay through the nose every 30 days for all sorts of recurring services, but when they're all lined up on your statement in black and white…well, the impact is stark. Streaming service and… READ THE REST
Get cheat codes for over 6,000 PC games with a premium Cheat Happens subscription at 50% off
Back in 1986, video game developer Kazuhisa Hashimoto knew how frustrated players were playing his difficult new game Gradius. Hoping players could just enjoy the game and stop worrying so much about winning, Hashimoto implemented a cheat code to give players an extra 30 free lives. Known as the Konami Code, this up, up, down,… READ THE REST