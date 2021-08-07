Fire in car burns for a minute without any of the seven nearby mechanics noticing

Rob Beschizza

Presumably sparked by the person welding the vehicle's undercarriage, the roaring blaze inside it is spotted only when an eighth worker enters the garage. But it's not because of any failure on their part: the welder is under the vehicle, and everyone else is engrossed in work and knows not to look at an arc welder without shades. And when the fire is seen, it is quickly extinguished. Nomex underwear for everyone!