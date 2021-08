Trump's Save America PAC this week sent out emails to the boobs who still follow him, asking them to pick their favorite between these four awful membership card designs. The top right one misspells "official" with "offical" and the bottom left uses the kind of eagle imagery only a Nazi would love.

Mark Hamill, of Star Wars fame and frequent critic of the portly Cheeto, hilariously tweeted his 2 cents regarding the Super PAC's blundering.