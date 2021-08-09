Top Cuomo aide resigns after victim speaks out

Over the weekend, one of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's alleged victims spoke to CBS News, describing an escalating pattern of manhandling, forced kisses and ultimately sexual assault. Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, announced her resignation late Sunday.

DeRosa's resignation comes on the eve of a meeting of the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee that could deliver a timeline for Cuomo's potential impeachment. The 38-year-old, who held the highest-ranking appointed position in the state, appeared throughout New York State Attorney General Letitia James' August 3 report, in which investigators concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees. The report detailed a "toxic" workplace environment under Cuomo and said that environment allowed for his allegedly harassing behavior to go overlooked. It also highlighted alleged instances of retaliation against at least one accuser.

This particular rat served Cuomo's ship very well—DeRosa leaked personnel records and smeared the alleged victims, according the the Attorney General's report—so her departure is a good sign it's finally sinking.