Marjorie Taylor Greene banned from Twitter for one week

Smirking conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was given a weeklong suspension this morning by Twitter after posting another round of Covid misinformation and anti-vaxx conspiracy theories.

Greene tweeted on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration "should not approve the covid vaccines." She also claimed the vaccines were "failing" and that they were ineffective at reducing the virus's spread. In response, Twitter labeled the tweet as misleading and prevented Greene from tweeting for one week.

It's her third and longest suspension, but Twitter said one of those was a mistake, and the ban duration suggest she's on her fourth and last strike. But "Twitter declined to say how many times Greene has violated the company's rules" and policy is extremely flexible with conservative personae there. She'll presumably get canned for good when Twitter panics in a different direction.