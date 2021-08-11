This "Biden Delivers" video celebrates the new infrastructure bill while highlighting Trump's failure

This new MeidasTouch video, "Biden Delivers," trolls do-nothing Donald Trump for his inability to pass an infrastructure bill, even though for four years he and his administration promised over and over and over again to do so. "Infrastructure week" turned into a mantra that Trump and his henchmen repeated month after month, year after year, with no results.

Meanwhile, as the video contrasts, after only seven months in office, President Biden's $1-trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate yesterday with "overwhelming bipartisan approval." The investment will help rebuild America with new roads, bridges, high-speed Internet access, an updated power grid, and more. What a difference a real president makes.