Check out these face masks with EARS

Face masks with bendable "Baby Yoda" ears, big ears, "Scooby Doo" ears, and elf ears (and more!) are available from Kikimora Studio, a "High Fashion Circus" entertainment company in Miami, Florida. If you're wondering how a layer of spandex will keep the coronavirus at bay, you'd probably better off with a N95 or KN95 mask. Though you could upgrade these eared masks with the five-layer HEPA filter they offer and take your chances. Tempting to do for that one with the big ears!

