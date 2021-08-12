Qanon surf instructor said he killed his children because they had "serpent DNA"

Federal investigators say a California surf instructor killed his two children on a trip to Mexico because he believed his wife possessed serpent DNA, which meant his children would grow into monsters, reports Insider.



As outlined in the criminal complaint, Matthew Taylor Coleman (40) was charged with the murder of his son (2), and daughter (10 months). The murder weapon is allegedly a spear.



From Insider:

Coleman told investigators that he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories," and that he was "receiving visions and signs," and "saving the world from monsters," believing that his wife possessed serpent DNA and passed it on to his children, according to the complaint filed by FBI agent Jennifer Bannon. He also told investigators that he "knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world," according to the complaint.

Photo by Rye Jessen on Scopio