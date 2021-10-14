A pet chihuahua surprises their humans at the airport when they open their suitcase

A Texas couple on their way to Las Vegas was told at the airport that one of their bags was six pounds too heavy. When they opened it up, out popped their pet chihuahua, who had snuggled into a cowboy boot that was packed inside the suitcase.

The tiny stowaway, Icky, looked like he had just woken up from a nap, according to Insider, who spoke to his humans, Jared and Kristi.

From Insider: