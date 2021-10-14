A pet chihuahua surprises their humans at the airport when they open their suitcase

A Texas couple on their way to Las Vegas was told at the airport that one of their bags was six pounds too heavy. When they opened it up, out popped their pet chihuahua, who had snuggled into a cowboy boot that was packed inside the suitcase.
The tiny stowaway, Icky, looked like he had just woken up from a nap, according to Insider, who spoke to his humans, Jared and Kristi.
From Insider:
"I guess this little burrower just burrowed down in the bottom of it and we never had any clue," said Jared. …
"My first thought was worrying they were going to think we were trying to smuggle the dog on there," added Jared, who went on to say that Cook, who was assisting them, kindly offered to dog-sit for them while they were in Vegas. …
The couple said that the scene caused some check-in delays because the three teams of Southwestern employees stopped what they were doing to interact with Icky. "There were people looking at us like, 'Thanks guys, we're just trying to go travel,'" said Jared. "We halted their travel plans a little bit as we did with our own." …
A representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed the story and told Insider: "We thank our employee for showing the hospitality that Southwest is known for to everyone – even our four-legged friends!"