The Proud Boys, what with all the sexism and far-right ideology, seem to be having trouble finding romance. Ron Filipkowski notes that at the gang's 'Fall Love Fest' rally this weekend, a speaker made a point of announcing that many of the attendees were single and "looking for housewives."

At the Proud Boys' 'Fall Love Fest' rally in LA yesterday, speaker announces that many of them are single and "looking for house wives." pic.twitter.com/uNVFGolTVi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 17, 2021

Looking at that video, what's not to love?