The Night is Short, Walk on Girl is an anime about a psychedelic night in Kyoto

For your next movie night, let Masaaki Yuasa take you through a psychedelic night in Kyoto with his 2018 anime, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl.

At its core, the film is a romantic comedy, following a young girl looking for an adult night out on the town. Not far behind her is a schoolmate, secret admirer attempting to keep up.

It's easy to feel lost in a fever dream with Yuasa's unique animation and seemingly random plot. But don't let that stop you from plunging down the whimsical rabbit hole that highlights the beauty of human connection with its batty characters and charming adventures with just one night in Kyoto.

Available to rent or buy on Amazon, Youtube, and Google Play.