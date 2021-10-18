This digital nomad bundle outfits you to work and learn from anywhere

The work from home revolution has rapidly become the work from anywhere revolution. But not everything has caught up to this new style of work, including the technology that powers digital nomads. Rebel workers can find all the tools they need with the DUEX Lite laptop screen, a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, and unlimited lifetime access to StackSkills — all of which you can grab for $337.01.

The DUEX Lite may be small, but it's fierce. The screen attaches to the back of your travel computer and slides to the side, making for a dual-monitor on the go. The 12.5" screen hosts a screen area of 10.8" by 6.1" with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Enjoy a high-def, 1080p viewing experience, which is especially useful when working with photos and videos. You can even turn on eye care mode to reduce blue light.

The sliding lid on the DUEX Lite does more than just hold it in place on a laptop. It also works as a protective cover for the monitor screen or as a stand to prop it up. GforGadget.com has rated the DUEX Lite 4.8 out of 5 stars.

If the DUEX Lite makes it easy to take your work on the go, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited makes it safe. Never fear when using public WiFi for work or personal matters when you tap into the military-grade AES 256-bit encryption that comes with the subscription. You'll have over 400 VPN servers for anonymous browsing at your fingertips.

Combine your mobile workspace with some skill-building on StackSkills. Hosting over 1,000 courses that cover topics like marketing, design, and coding, StackSkill's subscription guarantees lifetime access for students looking to build up their resumes. Users have rated Stack Skills 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, and learners noted that the platform provides the training needed to pick up a new type of job or even make a career change.

Ready to tackle the new and changing job market as a work from anywhere revolutionary? Outfit yourself with the DUEX Lite monitor, a VPN Unlimited subscription, and some skills training from StackSkills so that you're ready to succeed in whatever job you come across from wherever you want to be. Save 83% on this bundle now when you purchase together for $337.01.