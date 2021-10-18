Woman brings megaphone on plane to lecture passengers about Covid and her beauty

Even when the flight crew warned a woman that they would handcuff her, she continued to parade up and down a plane aisle with a mic and amplifier to share her thoughts on the origins of the pandemic and how "I'm not terrible to look at."

From the International Business Times:

"I brought my microphone. I'm going to use it," the woman says while standing in the aisle when the flight attendant asked her to get back to her seat.

A flight staff then says she will have to be handcuffed if she does not sit down, to which the woman replies that the passengers are enjoying her show.

"I don't need to be cuffed," she says. "I'm completely harmless. Also, I think you're all enjoying this because, as I said, I'm not terrible to look at," she adds.

The woman then walks down the aisle as she lectures: "The reason the pandemic started is that nobody here has any more faith because you're all stuck to your stupid devices and you don't even know what reality is anymore."

When the staff eventually pulls her away from the aisle and guides her back to the seat, she yells: "My dog has better sense than any of you."