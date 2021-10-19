Jen Psaki's responds to Doocy's question about executive privilege by reminding him that Trump incited an insurrection

In this episode, Peter Doocy asks Jen Psaki about executive privilege, inviting Jen to give him a brief history lesson about January 6. From the transcript:

Q So then what's changed since last year when he said, "I will not do what this President" — former President Trump — "does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happened"?



MS. PSAKI: Well, since you give me the opportunity here, President — former President Trump used his office to incite an insurrection. He put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threatened to resign en masse. I think there's hardly a comparison there.