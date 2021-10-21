Synched Halloween light show: The Matrix & Rage Against the Machine

This is why Halloween is the best holiday of the year. Because people really let their creativity go wild like the guy behind this light show, Tom BetGeorge. To be fair, this guy has done many of these light shows and not just for Halloween. And he gets paid to make them for other people. STILL, Halloween is the best!

I made this show as a free event for the community and as fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy, California. It's only 2 hours a night on weekends to minimize traffic in the neighborhood.

I live in the Bay Area—road trip!

(Born in Space)