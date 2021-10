There's literally nothing that catches the sun better than a cat butt. Or at least that's what I heard, you know, from my cat. But seriously, every home needs this $25 Cat Butt Sun Catcher/Ornament from Etsy shop StarSeed Treasure. You can thank me later.

Try not to stare:

Thanks, Jennifer!