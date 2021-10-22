Watch Cat Food, a 1967 short film by Joyce Wieland

Cat Food, shot by artist Joyce Wieland in 1967, has a simple yet wonderful plot: an adorable cat devours a few pieces of large fish. Weiland was ahead of the game, as she made this long before the trend of online cat videos. Whether or not you agree that this video is art, it's always fun to watch a cat consume a large fish. My take-away from this video? Cats make anything look cute.
