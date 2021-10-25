Watch little animated pigs eat sandwiches, pastries & other goodies

Sometimes you just need to spend a few minutes watching little pigs eat their way through food. Little stop-motion animated pigs, that is. Little stop-motion animated pigs from Japan. Sure, why not?! I'm showing you some of the videos I found on YouTube from its creator, kogumipip, but there are more on TikTok where they are super popular. Nearly 6M followers, and counting! According to their bio, they want to "Make the world smile." Mission accomplished over here.