Watch a classic 1966 Chevy engine go from rust to revival in mesmerizing stop-motion and time-lapse video

Check out this awesome time-lapse and stop-motion video by Hagerty Media, where they totally revamp a classic Chevy small block 283 engine from a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle. The amount of work poured into this project is just insane! After lying dormant for 25 years, this beast of an engine gets the full treatment: a deep clean, some serious machine work, a slick paint job, and a meticulous assembly.

In no way am I a gearhead, yet I was mesmerized during the nearly eight minutes of this videu. [via @tuckersclassicautoparts]

