Brighten your teeth and improve your oral hygiene with over $100 off this sonic toothbrush

Dental care is one of the most important parts of our daily routine. If you're looking to take your teeth cleaning regime to the next level, The Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads will give you something to smile about.

The Shyn is an Award-Winning Premium Sonic Toothbrush and will help you achieve the healthy, bright smile you've always wanted. The kit includes Rembrandt's 1 Week Whitening Kit to give that extra sparkle to your teeth. This toothbrush is extremely effective in removing plaque build-up and preventing gingivitis and other bacteria. Best hygiene practices start in the mouth, and this ADA (American Dental Association) approved brush will dramatically improve your oral health.

The sleek black brush has an angled neck for getting those hard-to-reach areas in the back—molars, we're looking at you. With 4 brush modes (regular, soft, and massage) and 5 intensity levels, this innovative tool is safe for all sensitivity levels. Shyn also comes with 8 whitening care brush heads, so you can dispose of them as needed. The brushes have diamond-shaped bristles making it easy to get in between teeth, and gently glide over gums.

The set is compact and includes a waterproof, wireless charger that will hold a charge for up to 2 weeks. It comes with a hermit-shell plastic travel case, making it easy to take with you on the go. At 31,000 vibrations per minute, this brush won't miss a thing. There's even a 2-minute timer with 30-second intervals to make sure you're distributing your cleaning evenly. You'll see and feel a difference immediately, so you can confidently flaunt those pearly whites.

Grab The Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads for just $59.95 (originally $170)—your dentist will thank you!

Prices subject to change.