Squid Game costumes banned from some elementary schools after children imitate the show

Three elementary schools in New York are the latest to ban Squid Game Halloween costumes after noticing some of the young children imitating the show's violence.

"We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older," an email from a principal of one of the schools said. "Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school."

For those who haven't seen Squid Game, the South Korean series on Netflix is a captivating, dramatic thriller in which down-on-their-luck contestants compete for a huge sum of money by playing deadly versions of simple childhood games like Red Light Green Light, Tug of War, and marbles.

On October 13, a Facebook post from Bay School Districts in Florida also sent out a message against Squid Game, which included:

"While parents may think their younger students are not being exposed to this show, it's become clear to us this week that several gaming applications and video sharing platforms are making some of the content accessible to children without the knowledge of their parents. As a result, some children are trying to replicate show scenes at school but what sounds harmless (who didn't play Red Light/Green Light as a kid?) is not actually harmless because the game in the television show includes "elimination" (death) and we are seeing kids trying to actually hurt each other in the name of this 'game.'"

