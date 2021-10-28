The best non-mechanical keyboard now comes in a mini tenkeyless model—and in pink

Rob Beschizza

My favorite computer keyboard, Logitech's MX Keys, is now available in tenkeyless form as the MX Keys Mini. Though it's not mechanical, its low-profile keys have a solid tactile feel to them: it's almost as minimal and unobtrusive as the Apple Magic Keyboard but offer a nicer typing experience. That model has dual legends for Windows and MacOS, but there's a silver-only version for MacOS specifically.

flat, minimalist, heavy, solid and low-profile, with large backlit keys typeset in something similar to Futura Light. The keys are square with subtle circular depressions and no give

It also now comes in pink: