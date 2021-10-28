The best non-mechanical keyboard now comes in a mini tenkeyless model—and in pink

My favorite computer keyboard, Logitech's MX Keys, is now available in tenkeyless form as the MX Keys Mini. Though it's not mechanical, its low-profile keys have a solid tactile feel to them: it's almost as minimal and unobtrusive as the Apple Magic Keyboard but offer a nicer typing experience. That model has dual legends for Windows and MacOS, but there's a silver-only version for MacOS specifically.

flat, minimalist, heavy, solid and low-profile, with large backlit keys typeset in something similar to Futura Light. The keys are square with subtle circular depressions and no give

It also now comes in pink: