Get into your games like a real pro for 50% off this refurbished Logitech headset

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor necessarily reflects their views.

If you're serious about gaming, then you have to be serious about your gaming setup. That includes having a headset that lets you experience all the action without missing anything. Brand new headsets might get the job done, but could cost you an arm and a leg, so why not look into refurbished gear that still has all the specs of top-of-the-line models?

This refurbished Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset will deliver everything you're looking for in a pro-grade gaming headset and more. It's lightweight, durable, and has an over-the-ear design that will be comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. The two over-the-ear speaker units are built with 7.1 surround sound that accurately reflect an in-game environment, and the headsets Pro-G audio drivers that produce booming bass and crystal-clear highs.

Of course, it also comes with a noise-canceling microphone so you'll be able to communicate with allies and trash talk foes without outside interference. You also won't have to worry about your squad hearing your obnoxious roommates making a ruckus in the background.

Did we mention this headset is completely wireless? That's right, no longer will you have to fool with annoying cords and wires while you're playing, so your focus can stay 100% on the game. The G533 features a lossless digital audio transmission over 2.4GHz, so you can enjoy high-fidelity sound within a 15-meter range of your console.

This pro-gaming headset has been given a refurbished grading of "A", meaning it will be in near-mint condition with minimal to zero exterior blemishes, and all the insides will be good as new.

Play like a pro and enjoy full wireless connectivity as you take on the world of online gaming. Right now, this refurbished Logitech G5333 Wireless Gaming Headset can be yours for $74.99, or 50% off its original price.