My car tire had a dry-wall screw in it. I bought a cheap tire plug repair kit at the local Pep Boys for about $12. It was hard to use because I had to apply a lot of force to the plastic handle and it was painful. A month later I found another screw in my tire. I left the screw in until I ordered this heavy duty tire plug repair kit. The all metal handles were a pleasure to use. The kit comes with a lot of useful extra tools and parts. Buy one today and you'll be happy you did when you need it.
Pro-quality tire plug kit
The Imp Bottle horror
I regret ever knowing of the accursed Imp Bottle. A tiny phial, with a weighted spherical base, known to be impossible to lay flat if one is not aware of its hidden ability. It has driven many former friends mad with frustration. It has long lured me, despite its despicable appearance. I have coveted it… READ THE REST
How I acquired this eldritch tablet stand
I shuffled along the foggy streets of Los Angeles, my head hung low and my eyes unfocused. I didn't know where I was going. I had no destination, nor did I have any purpose. My eyes were drawn to a faint glow in the distance. I saw a man, or at least I think he… READ THE REST
Great deal on 24-pack of large cotton dish towels
Once a year or so I replace our dishtowels with a new set. I usually get this 24-pack of 15 x 25 inch cotton towels. They're durable, absorb water well, and stand up to repeated washings. The old ones will become cleaning and shop rags. READ THE REST
Save time, money, and elbow grease with 4 deals on robot vacuums for your home
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor necessarily reflects their views. We all know how tedious cleaning our homes can be. Between sweeping, vacuuming, dusting, laundry, dishes, and everything else, it can get overwhelming and downright anxiety-inducing just thinking about getting it all done.… READ THE REST
This battery storage case proves you can, in fact, have a place for everything
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor necessarily reflects their views. Whether it's loose papers, electronics, or work-related doo-dads, having a bunch of things lying around the house can create some serious clutter. But having a bunch of things strewn about your home, creating… READ THE REST
Behold the beauty of this Bioluminescent Bio-Orb
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor necessarily reflects their views. If you like the idea of owning houseplants but always struggle to keep them alive, you've probably since searched for alternatives that aren't as fickle. Fake plants, crystals, and even art are options… READ THE REST