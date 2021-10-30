Someone found this on a computer in a library in Estonia and uploaded it to YouYube for our viewing pleasure. It's NSFW and NSF squares. The art style reminds me a bit of Henry Darger's legendary art. I love the devil character, flying witches, raw animation style and the overall spirit of the artwork. This has to be one of the coolest things I've come across on youtube.
Wild animation found on a computer in a library in Estonia
