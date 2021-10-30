Wild animation found on a computer in a library in Estonia

Popkin

Someone found this on a computer in a library in Estonia and uploaded it to YouYube for our viewing pleasure. It's NSFW and NSF squares. The art style reminds me a bit of Henry Darger's legendary art. I love the devil character, flying witches, raw animation style and the overall spirit of the artwork. This has to be one of the coolest things I've come across on youtube.