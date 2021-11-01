Steve Buscemi went as his "fellow kids" meme character for Halloween

Rusty Blazenhoff
screengrab via 30 Rock Official: https://youtu.be/fiOMbqPHFwo

Not only did Steve Buscemi dress like his 30 Rock "How do you do, fellow kids" character for Halloween but, last night in Brooklyn, he was handing out candy to kids in it. Epic!

Thanks, Bonnie!