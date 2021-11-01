Steve Buscemi went as his "fellow kids" meme character for Halloween

Not only did Steve Buscemi dress like his 30 Rock "How do you do, fellow kids" character for Halloween but, last night in Brooklyn, he was handing out candy to kids in it. Epic!
Thanks, Bonnie!
The Four Seasons Total Landscaping folks decorated their famous garage door for Halloween, writing in a tweet, "This year our costume was an obvious one." Kudos! This year our costume was an obvious one. #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/EPfDJshCGp — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) November 1, 2021 READ THE REST
Ossian Brown was a member of the dark, magical electronic music group Coil and Cyclobe, a duo with his partner Stephen Thrower. Here are selections from his remarkable collection of antique Halloween photos, dating between 1875 and 1955, as collected in Haunted Air, with remarks from David Lynch and Geoff Cox. READ THE REST
In 2004, artist Howard Hallis celebrated the devilishly wonderful crossover of Disney and Goth culture with the now-classic "Haunted Bela," a mash-up of Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi's Dead" with the spooky narration heard in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion dark ride. Listen above! Howard also created the enchanting artwork, titled "Goth Princesses." READ THE REST
