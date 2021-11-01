As Mark Twain once said, "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog." Except in this case, it's a kitty who doesn't back down from a bobcat twice its size who comes to inspect its food. Nothing like standing ones ground with a good hiss to ward off those big guys.
Watch: Kitty stands its ground against a bobcat that comes for its food
