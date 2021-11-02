Save some money today on Apple's AirPods Pro

Amazon is offering the current Apple Air Pods Pro at nearly $60 off list price.

I was shocked at how good and useful these are and now use them on all my dog walks and surprisingly, for most of my phone calls and conferences. The handsfree ability to respond to texts, answer and make calls, and generally deal with minor tasks is pretty great, I usually have two leashes to untangle.

I have added Comply foam tips to mine, for a slightly better and more comfortable fit. The sound is and noise canceling/ambient sounds stuff are enhanced. I find I turn the earbuds from a silent mode to the ambient, lets me hear skateboards approaching, mode quite often.

