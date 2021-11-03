Lauren Boebert said she gave birth to her child in a truck, therefore parental leave should be banned

Rootin' tootin' Rep. Lauren Boebert (G-CO) claims she gave birth to one of her four little rascals in the front seat of her super boss pickup truck. And ergo ipso summa pluribus facto, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg is a loser for taking extended parental leave. Why spend time coddling an infant when you can just give them a slingshot, throw a coonskin cap on their bald little noggin, set 'em down in the park and tell them not to come back until they've got at least three field-dressed squirrels in their pouch? That's the way to establish a parent-child bond!

From Business Insider:

"I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because as a mom of four, we got things to do," said Boebert in a video bulletin posted Monday by her YouTube account.

"Ain't nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here," she added.

Boebert blasted Buttigieg, who is gay and announced in August that he would take two months of paternity leave after adopting newborn twins. She said Americans would "know who to blame" if the supply chain crisis affects Christmas celebrations.

"The guy in charge of it all, Mayor Pete, was on a two-month maternity, paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it, leave. Okay, the guy was gone. The guy was not working," said Boebert.

"Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed," she added, referring to a joke FOX News host Tucker Carlson made last month mocking Buttigieg.