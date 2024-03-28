Cosplaying cowpoke Lauren Boebert failing out of her new district

Loud and ridiculous, Trump-endorsed candidate for Colorado's fourth district, Lauren Boebert, appeared to be trying out for a role in Oklahoma, as she continues not to win support in her new district.

Boebert came in fifth out of twelve candidates running to be the Republican candidate for Congress in Colorado's fourth district. Attempting to flee the Third district, where she is currently serving out what appears to be her last term in Congress, Boebert is not finding a warm welcome. Perhaps they are not very fond of Jessie from Toy Story.

Not seeing Lauren Boebert as a candidate for that seat in the general election will be great. Perhaps she can pursue her passion, theater.