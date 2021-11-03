Man attempted to rush police to find his carjacked vehicle by telling them a 7-year-old boy is inside

On Sunday night in Queens, New York, James Reyes, 32, reported to police that he was the victim of a carjacking and a 7-year-old boy with special needs was in the vehicle at the time. Turns out only the first part of that was true. He reportedly lied about the kid so that police would hurry up and find his car.

A massive search effort ensued resulting in the arrest of the car thief, a 17-year-old boy who was released to the custody of his parents. Police charged Reyes with filing a false police report.

From WABC-TV:

"They blocked off from 100 to 104th avenues, searched all the yards, helicopters flying, looking for this child, then come to find out this morning there was no child," Hollis resident Joe Minott said. "It's mind boggling. The way that people think right now. And what they deem to be important. And what's not important." Eyewitness News reached out to the man who reported the car missing. He was issued a desk appearance ticket for the charge which could come with a fine, but it's not yet clear if that will cover the bill for all that manpower.

image: vectorlab2D/Shutterstock.com