Save 15% off this antimicrobial keyboard and mouse with this Pre-Black Friday discount

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If the last year-plus has changed anything about our daily lives, it's the attention we pay to germs and the ubiquity of WFH culture. That's a strange one-two punch of change for society, and new COVID-19 variants are enhancing our already newfound germaphobia for the foreseeable future. That coupled with remote culture has led us on a frantic search for belongings that won't get easily riddled with filth.

And companies are well aware of that — they've already started providing more antimicrobial protection in everyday products, but we can't forget the place we spend the most time in, our WFH office! The AZIO KIM535 antimicrobial keyboard and mouse bundle is a manifestation of both of these principles in one package: a keyboard and mouse that are reliable and feel good to use and have been treated to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and germs. This bundle retails at $59.99, but you can save 15 percent off the bundle when you take advantage of a Pre-Black Friday deal by using promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

The AZIO KIM535 is coated in a silver-based inorganic antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of bacteria. Its IP66-rated construction protects the internal parts from water damage from spills, and it features membrane key switches for ultra-quiet typing. Meanwhile, the mouse features a 1000 DPI sensor for ultra-precise tracking for work and play.

All of these great features have users loving the AZIO KIM535, giving it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One verified Amazon customer shared, "Excellent keyboard, seems incredibly sturdy. This is the ONLY keyboard I have seen (in this price range) that has a FULL SIZE backspace key. If you've ever tried using the one with the half size it can be annoying, especially when they place another key beside it which is typical."

Whether you're looking to upgrade your home office with a reliable new keyboard, or looking for something that can keep itself free of bacteria, look no further than the AZIO KIM535, now just $50.99 with code SAVE15NOV.