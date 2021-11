A man in Sierra Madre, California came home to find his front door wide open. He was then greeted by three little bears — one in his front yard and two in the house. He turned on his camera when he spotted this hungry guy on his kitchen counter, gorging on a bucketful of KFC chicken. As a bonus, they left his kitchen in shambles.

According to ABC7, the unruly visitors skedaddled when the man made loud noises.