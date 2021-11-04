The blonde, white Capitol rioter who bragged her race and status would keep her from prison is sentenced to 60 days in prison

Having been sentenced to 60 days in jail, Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan is no longer so certain that her good job, white skin, and blonde hair will keep her out of prison.

The Daily Beast:

A Texas real estate agent who swore she wouldn't be jailed over her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 60 days in prison.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper on Thursday also slapped convicted rioter Jenna Ryan with $500 in restitution after she was charged with a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

At the hearing, Cooper told Ryan that he believed her punishment would tell Americans "something about the courts and about how our country responded to what happened, and I think the sentence should tell them that we take it seriously."

According to a sentencing memo that chronicled her appearance at the Capitol and her boastful commentary in the aftermath of the attack, Ryan in March had declared on Twitter that she would not face consequences for the insurrection—because she's white.

"Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail," she wrote. "Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong."