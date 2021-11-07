Ikea in Singapore sells charcoal hot dogs

It sells for S$2 (about $1.50 USD), you can try a charcoal hot dog from Ikea in Singapore. The aesthetically disturbing snack includes a black bun and an extra-long black hot dog stuffed with gooey black cheese. The dish appears similar to the 2016 Japanese hot dogs that contained edible bamboo charcoal, which the company claimed had detox properties.

Ikea Japan wants you to detox with a charcoal hot dog https://t.co/gtnnXZUqKp pic.twitter.com/Jfm4WpHtUt — Eater (@Eater) July 8, 2016

The jet-black food reminds me of Burger King's Halloween burger that I once (and only once) ate on a road trip and later regretted. The novelty burger with a jet-black bun began in Japan and hit US locations in 2015, but its American debut flopped. Despite the initial buzz, the Halloween Whopper's PR took a dive when customers s̶t̶a̶r̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶t̶a̶l̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶h̶i̶t̶ complained that the bun's dye turned their poop green.