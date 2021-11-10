Here are a few guitar scales that sound good over major chords

I always love it when a new short by music aficionado Rick Beato is waiting for me in my YouTube subscriber queue. His simple, under-one-minute videos don't come too often (his educational music videos usually run anywhere from 7 to 50 minutes long), but when they do, I know I'm in for a fun micro-lesson on scales, chords, guitar techniques, or music tips in general. In today's quickie, Beato shows us a handful of scales that he likes to play over major chords, and, as always, I hit replay more than a few times.