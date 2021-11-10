I always love it when a new short by music aficionado Rick Beato is waiting for me in my YouTube subscriber queue. His simple, under-one-minute videos don't come too often (his educational music videos usually run anywhere from 7 to 50 minutes long), but when they do, I know I'm in for a fun micro-lesson on scales, chords, guitar techniques, or music tips in general. In today's quickie, Beato shows us a handful of scales that he likes to play over major chords, and, as always, I hit replay more than a few times.
Here are a few guitar scales that sound good over major chords
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- micro-lessons
- music
- Rick Beato shorts
Absolutely bonkers mystery mashup of Michael Jackson and Phil Collins
"If mj and phil collins had a secret relationship we didn't know about… 😂" That's anonymous artist Sickickmusic's caption for their deeply weird and perfect mashup of Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" and Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight." (Thanks, Gil Kaufman!) READ THE REST
Trailer for new Alanis Morissette documentary that she hates because of its "salacious agenda"
Next week, HBO releases Jagged, the new documentary about Alanis Morissette. The artist participated in the film and reportedly spoke openly about sexual violence she experienced when she was 15 years old, and other very personal matters. Just before the film's festival premiere though, Morissette said that director Alison Klayman had a "salacious agenda." From… READ THE REST
Watch Billie Eilish sing a duet with The Count on Sesame Street
Inspiring artist Billie Eilish hung out on Sesame Street where she sang a duet with The Count! They performed Eilish's stunning song "Happier than Ever" with reimagined lyrics about "how when they're counting together, numbers sound so much better and it makes them happier than ever!" Other special guests coming up on the new Sesame… READ THE REST
Grab some new gear for your home office during this pre-Black Friday blowout sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. So far, this decade has been unkind to us. With the world melting into itself as the 2020s explode into a ball of impending doom, the least we can do is… READ THE REST
Get cheap flight alerts with this Pre-Black Friday discount on Dollar Flight Club
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's apparent travel isn't going anywhere, because even during last year's high COVID risk, people traveled home to see their loved ones during the holiday season. Expecting this year's travel season… READ THE REST
Pre-Black Friday sale for documentary-lovers who want to stream new weekly content
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you exhausted your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV watchlist? Or perhaps you're a documentary-aficionado who's binged every documentary series and is in search of new content? Social distancing might… READ THE REST