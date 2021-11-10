Indiana town offering free grandparents to people who move there

From ABC News:

Greensburg, 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis, will offer the free babysitting service for the next six to 12 months as part of the program it's calling "Grandparents on Demand." Kids are also guaranteed to have a fill-in grandma and grandpa on Grandparents Day at school — a perk for those moving far away from family.

Just two weeks after the initiative launched, more than 1,000 applications have rolled in, said Evan Hock, co-founder of Indianapolis-based MakeMyMove, an online directory that connects remote workers with such offers around the country. Hock said the unique incentive has been a "big contributor" to the influx of interest, and considerations are now being made to scale-up the Greensburg program, depending on housing availability.