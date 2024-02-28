Indiana seems an unsafe place to be a child

Having blocked health care from some children, Indiana is considering opening them all up to a 40-hour work week of hard labor.

The Seventh Court of Appeals lifted a stay on Indiana's ban on gender-affirming healthcare. This allows Indiana to immediately prohibit healthcare providers from caring for anyone under the age of 18-years old in the State. In addition to spitefully denying healthcare to children, the Indiana legislature is also considering a bill allowing kids to drop out of school and work full-time as farm laborers.