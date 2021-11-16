Listen: Susanna Hoffs covers "Him or Me — What's It Gonna Be?"

Susanna Hoffs, founding member of The Bangles, has a new album out called Bright Lights and I've listened to it a bunch of times already.

Hoffs is great at covers of 60s songs (her three-album series with Matthew Sweet is one of my favorites) and Bright Lights has some excellent reinterpretations of folk rock and garage rock 60s songs.

The first song on the album is "Time Will Show the Wiser," first performed by Fairport Convention. Track seven is a cover of Paul Revere and the Raiders' "Him or Me — What's It Gonna Be?"

Hoffs has great taste in music!