Liz Cheney gets "kicked out" of Wyoming's GOP for being a conservative Republican

Liz Cheney is a staunch, lifelong conservative Republican. She strongly opposes a woman's right to choose, is not, in her words, "pro-gay marriage," and is very much like her father Dick Cheney, former puppet-master and far-right VP to George W. Bush.

One thing she is not, however, is a radicalized, willfully ignorant Qnut who believes in the Big Lie. In other words, she is no longer like most in her party. And for that, the Wyoming GQP ousted the representative from the state's Republican party over the weekend.

From CBS:

The Wyoming Republican party voted this weekend to no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who represents the state, as a member of their party. Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump, is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, said in a statement that it is "laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican" "She is bound by her oath to the Constitution," Adler said. "Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man." The language of the resolution, drafted by the Lincoln County GOP, calls on U.S. House Republican leaders to strip Cheney of her committee assignments and the House GOP conference itself. The resolution repeatedly criticizes her for rebuking former President Trump as well as for not attending county GOP committee meetings.

Of course this is more symbolic than anything else. They can't change her party registration status or the way she votes. But along with the "symbolism," the Wyoming GQP will not be raising money for her in the future, a decision already made after "censuring her in February," according to CBS, for not toeing the whacko line.