Southern British Columbia was hit with such heavy storms on Sunday and Monday that region-wide power was out, schools closed, and thousands of people were evacuated from their homes. But the flooded highways gave one adventurous little boat a chance to hit the road — or at least its shoulder — and show off its driving skills.
Watch: Boat poses as a car as it cruises down a flooded highway
