Liz Cheney on Cruz: "a real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution"

Lawful Evil examplar Liz Cheney thinks Chaotic Evil exemplar Donald Trump "broke" Ted Cruz.

She told CNN: "I think that Trump broke Ted Cruz. Ted used to say he was a Constitutional conservative. But now he is so desperate for political approval that he will even advocate, suggest, secession. And I think that a real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution."

Cheney is referring to Cruz's cringeworthy acquiescence to Trump's insults about Cruz's wife's appearance and Trump's lies that Cruz's father was involved in JFK's assassination, and to Cruz's musings about Texas as its own nation.

But Trump didn't break Cruz. He was broken to begin with. Trump simply revealed Cruz's willingness for self-abasement to stay in office.