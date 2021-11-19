Disney theme parks welcome a black Santa Claus. Queue racist freakout

Santa Claus at Disneyland and Walt Disney World is now, sometimes, a black person.

Guess who is about to find Disney theme parks not magical enough? The same racist and misogynist jerks who scream about Splash Mountain getting a Tiana makeover or Pirates of the Caribbean no longer offering women for sale.

CNN:

Without an official announcement or fanfare, US Disney parks are including a Black Santa Claus in Christmas celebrations this year for the first time in the company's 66-year theme park history.



At both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, a Black Santa has been spotted at certain meet-and-greets and at after-hours Christmas parties.



A Disney spokesperson told CNN that Santa Claus is represented in various ways in local and regional communities and around the world — and in that spirit, Santa Claus will reflect the diversity of surrounding communities at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.