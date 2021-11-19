When a human is born with cartoon DNA, this is what it looks like

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a cartoon? Maybe not as pretty as you think.

Comedian LaBelle compares common behaviors, such as hiccuping, opening a door when angry, and slipping off a treadmill, when performed by a human versus a real-life cartoon.

Finding this laugh-out-loud short to be too short, I was thrilled when I noticed it's "Ep. 9," meaning there had to be more cartoon humor where this came from. I then scrolled through LaBelle's YouTube videos to find "Ep. 8", and the mother lode — a compilation of People Vs. Cartoons (Eps. 1-7) – a true yuk yuk bonanza.